Pelosi, Mnuchin Continue to Negotiate COVID-19 Relief, More Talks Planned - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued negotiating a COVID-19 stimulous relief package on Monday and have planned more talks ahead, the speaker's Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said in a statement on Monday.

"Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin spoke by phone today at 11:30 a.m. for approximately one hour," Hammill said in the statement. "The two discussed the justifications for various numbers and plan to exchange paper today in preparation for another phone call tomorrow."

Pelosi has been trying to get Republicans to agree with the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which the Democrats originally proposed at $3 trillion before reducing to $2.

2 trillion and agreeing to further revisions in recent weeks.

The legislation passed the House of Representatives last week and is now pending in the Senate.

Congress passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the second quarter of this year, dispensing roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.