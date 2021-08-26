UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Must Recall Congress, Halt Afghan Pullout After Bombing - House Minority Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Pelosi Must Recall Congress, Halt Afghan Pullout After Bombing - House Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must call the chamber back into session for an emergency briefing and suspend the US military evacuation of Afghanistan until every American in the country is safely out, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.

"Speaker Pelosi must bring Congress back before August 31 so we can be briefed thoroughly by the Administration and prohibit the withdrawal of our troops until every American is safely out," McCarthy said in a tweet.

McCarthy was speaking after a bombing at Kabul Airport earlier in the day killed at least three US Marines and injured other US officials and service members.

He blamed the attack on the disorganized nature of the US pullout after the unexpectedly fast Taliban conquest of most of the country

"Horrific. Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of Biden's withdrawal," McCarthy said.

The Taliban movement (banned and recognized as terrorist in Russia) strongly condemned the explosions at Kabul airport and would take measures against malicious groups, its spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Minority Russia Nancy Chamber August Congress National University Airport

Recent Stories

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal ..

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal

9 minutes ago
 Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 a ..

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

9 minutes ago
 Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbou ..

Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbouring countries along for peace ..

9 minutes ago
 President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

9 minutes ago
 PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise ..

PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise: Gill

9 minutes ago
 African countries aim to eradicate polio after out ..

African countries aim to eradicate polio after outbreaks

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.