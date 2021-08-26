Pelosi Must Recall Congress, Halt Afghan Pullout After Bombing - House Minority Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must call the chamber back into session for an emergency briefing and suspend the US military evacuation of Afghanistan until every American in the country is safely out, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.

"Speaker Pelosi must bring Congress back before August 31 so we can be briefed thoroughly by the Administration and prohibit the withdrawal of our troops until every American is safely out," McCarthy said in a tweet.

McCarthy was speaking after a bombing at Kabul Airport earlier in the day killed at least three US Marines and injured other US officials and service members.

He blamed the attack on the disorganized nature of the US pullout after the unexpectedly fast Taliban conquest of most of the country

"Horrific. Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of Biden's withdrawal," McCarthy said.

The Taliban movement (banned and recognized as terrorist in Russia) strongly condemned the explosions at Kabul airport and would take measures against malicious groups, its spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said earlier in the day.