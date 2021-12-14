Pelosi Must Send Uyghur Protection Bill to US Senate - Congresswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must send the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention legislation that was already passed by the lower chamber of Congress to the Senate so that it can be passed there for President Joe Biden to sign into law, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said on Monday.

"I was glad to see this legislation pass with broad bipartisan support in the House last week, but now Speaker Pelosi is refusing to send the bill to the Senate for consideration," Hinson, a Republican from Iowa, said in a press release. "It is past time to hold communist China accountable for their egregious human rights abuses."

The US leaders should have the moral courage to lead the way on this issue, not shy away from it, Hinson said.

The legislation that the US House passed on December 8 targets goods, wares, articles and merchandise imported directly from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region or made by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other persecuted groups in China.

The legislative text also accuses China of arbitrarily imprisoning as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps.