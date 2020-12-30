UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Offers Condolences To Family Of Late US Congressman-Elect Letlow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:37 PM

Pelosi Offers Condolences to Family of Late US Congressman-Elect Letlow

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended her condolences to the family of the late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who passed away on Tuesday from complications after contracting the novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended her condolences to the family of the late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who passed away on Tuesday from complications after contracting the novel coronavirus.

"Sadly, the Congress received the news last evening of the passing of a new member of Congress Luke Letlow of Louisiana due to be sworn in this Sunday but taken by the coronavirus yesterday," Pelosi said on Wednesday. "He leaves his wife and two babies and we extend deep sympathy to his family.

Pelosi noted that Letlow, 41, died after contracting the novel coronavirus and a resulting blood clot.

The US House speaker warned that anyone can suffer such fate as have nearly 350,000 Americans so far.

Letlow was scheduled to be sworn in as representative in Congress on January 3.

Related Topics

Died Wife Nancy January Congress Sunday Family From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Special squads formed to check one-wheeling on new ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Security Adviser Meets With Norwegian Ambas ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors Without Borders Say Admitted 15 Patients A ..

3 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows President Zelenskyy Distrusted by ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Condemns Aden Airport Attacks, Stands for T ..

8 minutes ago

Qatari Emir Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.