Pelosi Offers Condolences to Family of Late US Congressman-Elect Letlow

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended her condolences to the family of the late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who passed away on Tuesday from complications after contracting the novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended her condolences to the family of the late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who passed away on Tuesday from complications after contracting the novel coronavirus.

"Sadly, the Congress received the news last evening of the passing of a new member of Congress Luke Letlow of Louisiana due to be sworn in this Sunday but taken by the coronavirus yesterday," Pelosi said on Wednesday. "He leaves his wife and two babies and we extend deep sympathy to his family.

Pelosi noted that Letlow, 41, died after contracting the novel coronavirus and a resulting blood clot.

The US House speaker warned that anyone can suffer such fate as have nearly 350,000 Americans so far.

Letlow was scheduled to be sworn in as representative in Congress on January 3.