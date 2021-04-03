UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Orders Flags At US Capitol To Be Flown At Half-Staff After Officer Died In Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags on Capitol Hill to be flown at half-staff after a police officer died in an attack, Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said on Friday.

"Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the death of a US Capitol police officer in the line of duty today," Hammill said via Twitter.

Hammill also said the flag lowering will probably take longer due to the lockdown around the Capitol.

Earlier on Friday, an unknown person rammed his car into two police officers near the US Capitol building killing one of them. The attacker was also reported dead. Police say they are investigating whether the attacker had any terrorism-related motive.

