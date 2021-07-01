Pelosi Picks Democrat Thompson to Lead Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Probe, Includes Liz Cheney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Democratic US Congressman Bennie Thompson from Mississippi will lead the House Select Committee to investigate the storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"The next step for us is to find the truth in the most patriotic and nonpartisan way: Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi [will head the committee]," Pelosi told a Capitol Hill press conference.

Pelosi named seven other members of Congress to sit on the committee, including Republican Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump.

"Yesterday, the House established the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol.

Today, I am proud to name Members who will patriotically honor our oath and our responsibility to the American people: to seek the truth," Pelosi said in an accompanying statement.

The committee will be chaired by Thompson, who is chair of the Homeland Security Committee, by Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and by Congressman Adam Schiff, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the statement added.

The committee will be bipartisan, with thirteen members appointed by the Speaker, five of whom will be appointed after consultation with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the statement added.