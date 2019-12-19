UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Says Articles Of Impeachment To Be Forwarded When Senate Prepared

Pelosi Says Articles of Impeachment to Be Forwarded When Senate Prepared

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The House of Representatives will send over the articles of impeachment to the Senate once it has set up its process for the trial, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The next thing for us will be when we see the process that is set forth in the Senate, then we'll know the number of managers that we may have to go forward and who we will choose," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said they have not put the managers in the impeachment bill because they do not know the "arena that we are in."

Pelosi added they hope to see a fair impeachment process in the Senate trial.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached when the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote came following House investigations that concluded he solicited foreign meddling in the US electoral process.

Trump will have to face trial in the US Senate but is unlikely to be removed from power as the higher legislative decision-making body is controlled by members of the Republican Party, who have made it clear that they viewed his impeachment as a sham.

