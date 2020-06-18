Pelosi Says Bolton Chose Loyalty to Republicans, Greed Over Patriotism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton chose profit over country by refusing to testify in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in order to save the materials to sell his forthcoming book, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

In book excerpts released on Wednesday, Bolton said Trump committed other high crimes beyond freezing aid to Ukraine including asking China for help in the 2020 election.

"Bolton chose loyalty over patriotism. And so he's going to make money off of his book," Pelosi said. "I am not paying any money for a book that was a substitute for testifying before Congress for the wellbeing of the American people.

.. Bolton [is] someone trying to keep the con going."

Pelsoi said House committees will consider whether Bolton should be summoned before Congress, noting that the former Trump aide rejected previous requests to testify in the impeachment proceedings.

Trump was impeached by the House in December for freezing Ukraine aid in exchange for Kiev probing Democratic rival Joe Biden. However, he was acquitted by the Senate in February.

Bolton's new book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," is scheduled to be released on June 23 and can be pre-ordered on Amazon.com.