UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Says Bolton Chose Loyalty To Republicans, Greed Over Patriotism

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Pelosi Says Bolton Chose Loyalty to Republicans, Greed Over Patriotism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton chose profit over country by refusing to testify in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in order to save the materials to sell his forthcoming book, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

In book excerpts released on Wednesday, Bolton said Trump committed other high crimes beyond freezing aid to Ukraine including asking China for help in the 2020 election.

"Bolton chose loyalty over patriotism. And so he's going to make money off of his book," Pelosi said. "I am not paying any money for a book that was a substitute for testifying before Congress for the wellbeing of the American people.

.. Bolton [is] someone trying to keep the con going."

Pelsoi said House committees will consider whether Bolton should be summoned before Congress, noting that the former Trump aide rejected previous requests to testify in the impeachment proceedings.

Trump was impeached by the House in December for freezing Ukraine aid in exchange for Kiev probing Democratic rival Joe Biden. However, he was acquitted by the Senate in February.

Bolton's new book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," is scheduled to be released on June 23 and can be pre-ordered on Amazon.com.

Related Topics

Election Senate Exchange Ukraine China White House Trump Nancy Kiev Money February June December Congress 2020

Recent Stories

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

45 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

45 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

1 hour ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses Barrister Ranjha's ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.