Pelosi Says Confident Democrats Can Hold US House Majority In 2022 Midterm Elections

Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

The Democrats will be able to hold on to their razor-thin majority in the US House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, in the midterm elections scheduled for November 2022, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday

"I am very confident we can win the House," Pelosi told a Capitol Hill press conference.

A Quinnipiac Poll released on Wednesday showed 45 percent of likely voters across the United States supporting Democrats and 44 percent supporting Republicans.

President Joe Biden's approval ratings have dropped in recent weeks amid new concerns about the recovering economy, the migrant crisis on the US border with Mexico and the surge in Delta variant cases of the novel coronavirus.

