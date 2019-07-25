Pelosi Says Dem Leaders Want 'Strongest Possible Case' Before Impeaching Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Top Democratic Party lawmakers want to first put together the strongest case possible before pursuing impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

"We want to have the strongest possible case to make the decision as to what path we will go down and that is not endless in terms of time or endless in terms of the information we want," Pelosi said at a news conference on Wednesday. "If it comes to a point where the cone of silence and the obstruction of justice and the coverup in the White House prevents us from getting that information, that will not prevent us from going forward.

.. In fact it's even more grounds to go forward."

Pelosi, in responding to reporters' questions on what it would take for the House to begin impeachment proceedings, said that Wednesday's testimony from Special Counsel Robert Mueller demonstrated there was enough evidence for indictable offenses "by anybody else, not the president of the United States."

When asked about the difficulty in convicting the president in the Senate - where a two-thirds vote is required to remove an impeached president from office - Pelosi replied that failure to convict would make the Senate look bad.