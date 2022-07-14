UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Says Democrats Intend To Retain Control Of US Congress In November Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 11:13 PM

The Democratic Party intends to retain control of the US House of Representatives and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections in November, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday

"Democrats have absolutely no intention of losing the House in November and the Senate too," Pelosi said during a press briefing. "We are mobilized, we are fortified, we have great candidates."

Pelosi explained her confidence by pointing out that the United States and its democracy are at risk and the Democrats in such an environment are campaigning on kitchen table issues that affect working families.

However, a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Friday indicates that Republican candidates hold an eight-point lead over their Democratic rivals. When asked which party's candidate they would vote for if elections were held now, 48% of likely US voters replied in favor of Republicans and 40% in favor of Democrats.

Support for Democratic Party candidates is highest among government employees and people with annual incomes of more than $200,000. Republicans poll best with private sector workers and those with annual income between $30,000-$50,000, according to the poll.

