Pelosi Says Expects Congress To Pass Omnibus Spending Bill Within 48 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that she expects Congress to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, including $45 billion for Ukraine, within the next two days.

"Your visit comes as the Congress prepares to again pass another consequential round of security, economic and humanitarian assistance - within the next 48 hours, I believe this will be done," Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Pelosi spoke alongside Zelenskyy at the US Capitol, where he will deliver remarks to a joint session of Congress.

