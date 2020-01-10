Pelosi Says House Will Take Steps Next Week to Send Impeachment Articles to Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in a letter to colleagues on Friday said the House of Representatives will take steps next week to send the Trump impeachment articles to the Senate.

"I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate," Pelosi said in the letter.

"I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further."