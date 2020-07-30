Pelosi Says Lawmakers Will Be Required to Wear Face Masks on US House Floor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Members of the US House of Representatives will be required to wear face masks on the House floor, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during remarks in the chamber.

"Members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the Hall of the House except that members may remove their masks temporarily when recognized," Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Pelosi made the announcement following a report from Politico that revealed US Congressman Louie Gohmert, who attended the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Gohmert is the sixth Republican Congressman to test positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the report.

Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams have also tested positive.