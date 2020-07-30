UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Says Lawmakers Will Be Required To Wear Face Masks On US House Floor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:20 AM

Pelosi Says Lawmakers Will Be Required to Wear Face Masks on US House Floor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Members of the US House of Representatives will be required to wear face masks on the House floor, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during remarks in the chamber.

"Members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the Hall of the House except that members may remove their masks temporarily when recognized," Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Pelosi made the announcement following a report from Politico that revealed US Congressman Louie Gohmert, who attended the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Gohmert is the sixth Republican Congressman to test positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the report.

Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams have also tested positive.

Related Topics

Hearing Nancy Chamber May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

4 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

4 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.