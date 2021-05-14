Pelosi Says Mask Rule to Remain in Effect on House Floor Despite Updated COVID-19 Guidance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN that the requirement to wear a mask in the House of Representatives will remain in effect despite an updated national guidance that eased restrictions for fully vaccinated Americans.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Thursday said that the CDC had updated its COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing indoor and outdoor activities of any size without wearing a face mask or physical distancing.

"No," Pelosi said when asked whether the House would change the sanitary rules.

She also expressed doubts that all House members have been vaccinated.

President Joe Biden on Thursday called the US vaccination pace a historical achievement as about 50% of the population have already received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and over one-third of Americans have been fully vaccinated.