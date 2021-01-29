Pelosi Says Received Briefing on US Capitol Security Review in Light of January 6 Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has received a briefing on the early assessment of the security infrastructure in place on Capitol Hill that was conducted in light of the January 6 riot.

"I was pleased to be briefed on the General's initial assessment which covered operational readiness, inter-agency cooperation, security infrastructure and the morale and readiness of institutional staff," Pelosi said in a statement on Thursday.

Pelosi had directed a task force, led by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, to review the Capitol Hill security infrastructure, command and control, interagency procedures and training exercises, the release noted.

The review was launched January 22 and will conclude by at least March 5, according to the release.