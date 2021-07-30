UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Says Release Of Trump's Tax Returns 'Matter Of National Security' - Statement

Fri 30th July 2021

Pelosi Says Release of Trump's Tax Returns 'Matter of National Security' - Statement

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi commended the Justice Department on Friday for ordering the Treasury Department to hand over former president Donald Trump's tax returns to a House committee, saying the release of the documents was a national security issue.

"Access to former President Trump's tax returns is a matter of national security.

The American people deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts of interest and undermining of our security and democracy as president," Pelosi said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen issued a memorandum on Friday ordering the US Treasury Department to hand over Trump's tax returns and other pertinent tax information to the Ways and Means Committee.

Pelosi hailed the decision as "a victory for the rule of law" that upholds the public interest.

