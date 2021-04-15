UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Says She Has 'No Plans' To Bring Bill On Expanding Supreme Court To US House Floor

Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:51 PM

There are "no plans" to bring legislation to the floor of the House of Representatives to expand the US Supreme Court, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) There are "no plans" to bring legislation to the floor of the House of Representatives to expand the US Supreme Court, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Thursday.

"It's not out of the question: It has been done before. ... I don't know if that's a good idea or a bad idea," Pelosi said. "It's a big step: The growth of our country might necessitate such a thing. But I've no plans to bring it to the floor: No."

Instead, Pelosi said she favored President Joe Biden's announced intention to create a Presidential Commission to study the functioning of the Supreme Court and advise and recommend whether any expansion or other changes should be made.

"I think the president's taking the right approach," Pelosi said.

Earlier on Thursday, Senator Ed Markey and Congressmen Jerry Nadler, Hank Johnson and Mondaire Jones - all Democrats - introduced legislation in the House and Senate to add four more Justices to the Supreme Court, bringing their total number to 13.

