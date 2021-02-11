UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Says She Hopes US House Will Pass COVID-19 Relief Bill by End of February

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she hoped to have the COVID-19 relief bill finalized and passed by the end of this month so it can become a law before mid-March, when unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans.

"We hope to have this all done by the end of February, for it certainly to be on the president's desk by that time, to offset the March 14th deadline when some unemployment benefits will expire," Pelosi told a news conference.

President Joe Biden and his Democrat colleagues in the US House of Representatives, led by Pelosi, are pushing to have a $1.

9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed with or without support from rival Republican senators in Congress.

Pelosi said the American people need substantive and urgent financial help and referred to remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell from the previous day that the United States could not possibly recover from the coronavirus pandemic without adequate government support.

Powell said the United States was still very far from a strong jobs market due to the protracted coronavirus crisis.

Achieving maximum employment would require supportive monetary policy and contributions from across government and private sector, Powell added.

