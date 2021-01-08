UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Says Spoke To Military Chief About Preventing Trump From Accessing Nuclear Codes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:45 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic lawmakers on Friday that she has spoken with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss preventing President Donald Trump from having access to the nuclear launch codes and from starting any military hostilities.

"This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike," Pelosi said.

