Pelosi Says Trump Exit From Open Skies Treaty Will 'Blind' US, Embolden Enemies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Friday that the country's planned withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty with Russia senselessly blinds America and its allies.

"Withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty without a replacement further undermines America's credibility in the global community and makes Americans less safe," Pelosi stated.

"The President's withdrawal will senselessly blind America and our allies while emboldening our enemies."

She added that the move sends a clear signal to the Russians that "they can continue their bad behavior unwatched and unchecked."

The United States announced on Thursday that it will pull out in six months unless Russia starts adhering to the pact, which allows reconnaissance flights over some 34 participating countries. Russia denied breaching its terms and said the US move will undermine security and stability in Europe.