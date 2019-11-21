Pelosi Says Trump Freeze on US Aid to Ukraine Undermined National Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) President Donald Trump undermined US national security by freezing military aid to Ukraine for personal gain, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

"When we see violations of the constitution, we have no choice but to act, and the evidence is clear that the president has used his office for his own personal gain and in doing so undermined the national security of the United States by withholding military assistance to the Ukraine to the benefit of the Russians," Pelosi said.

House Democrats have argued that Trump freezing $400 million in Ukraine military aid to force Kiev to smear the president's political rival, Joe Biden, is an impeachable offense.

Many US lawmakers, however, have expressed concerns that lethal aid to Ukraine could strengthen neo-Nazi brigades such as the Azov battalion. US Congress has even passed restrictions specifically prohibiting Ukraine fascist nationalist militias from receiving any American weaponry.

Since impeachment hearings kicked off last week several US diplomats and State Department officials have confirmed that Trump and his personal attorney used military aid as leverage to force Ukraine's president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings.

The Bidens have denied Trump's allegations and there is no evidence that Hunter's work in Ukraine violated any US laws.

Trump has repeatedly denied that there was a quid pro quo and has characterized the impeachment process as a witch hunt designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that the United States sending military aid to Ukraine will only escalate the conflict, lead to more bloodshed and destabilize the region.