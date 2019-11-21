UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Says Trump Freeze On US Aid To Ukraine Undermined National Security

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Pelosi Says Trump Freeze on US Aid to Ukraine Undermined National Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) President Donald Trump undermined US national security by freezing military aid to Ukraine for personal gain, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

"When we see violations of the constitution, we have no choice but to act, and the evidence is clear that the president has used his office for his own personal gain and in doing so undermined the national security of the United States by withholding military assistance to the Ukraine to the benefit of the Russians," Pelosi said.

House Democrats have argued that Trump freezing $400 million in Ukraine military aid to force Kiev to smear the president's political rival, Joe Biden, is an impeachable offense.

Many US lawmakers, however, have expressed concerns that lethal aid to Ukraine could strengthen neo-Nazi brigades such as the Azov battalion. US Congress has even passed restrictions specifically prohibiting Ukraine fascist nationalist militias from receiving any American weaponry.

Since impeachment hearings kicked off last week several US diplomats and State Department officials have confirmed that Trump and his personal attorney used military aid as leverage to force Ukraine's president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings.

The Bidens have denied Trump's allegations and there is no evidence that Hunter's work in Ukraine violated any US laws.

Trump has repeatedly denied that there was a quid pro quo and has characterized the impeachment process as a witch hunt designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that the United States sending military aid to Ukraine will only escalate the conflict, lead to more bloodshed and destabilize the region.

Related Topics

Election Business Ukraine Trump Nancy Kiev Lead United States Democrats Congress 2016 From Million

Recent Stories

US President Trump thanks Pakistan for playing rol ..

8 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Diplomats From China, Nepal on ..

27 minutes ago

US Senate Votes for Stopgap Measure to Keep Federa ..

28 minutes ago

ICRC Assists in Release of 10 Afghan Security Pers ..

28 minutes ago

Two US Airmen Killed in Aircraft Mishap During Tra ..

28 minutes ago

Jam Kamal directs Commissioner Makran Division to ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.