UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Says Trump's Order On Police Reform Lacks Meaningful Measures To End Misconduct

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Pelosi Says Trump's Order on Police Reform Lacks Meaningful Measures to End Misconduct

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's new executive order on police reform lacks meaningful measures to end officer misconduct.

"The President's weak executive order falls sadly and seriously short of what is required to combat the epidemic of racial injustice and police brutality that is murdering hundreds of Black Americans," Pelosi said. "The executive order lacks meaningful, mandatory accountability measures to end misconduct."

Pelosi said lawmakers are working to advance the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which includes measures to curb police brutality, end racial profiling and the court-created doctrine of qualified immunity for police officers.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order to enhance police training in the United States and to establish a National Police Register to address issues concerning use-of-force.

Trump said he is willing to work with Congress to adopt additional police reform measures.

On Monday, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass said the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will be approved by the US House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and then will be passed by the entire House of Representatives next week.

The bill would mandate the reforms Trump included in his executive order as well as ban all police use of chokeholds, mandate the use of body cameras, restrict the use of lethal force and set up independent structures to investigate allegations of police brutality.

Related Topics

Police Immunity Trump Nancy George United States Congress All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.