WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's new executive order on police reform lacks meaningful measures to end officer misconduct.

"The President's weak executive order falls sadly and seriously short of what is required to combat the epidemic of racial injustice and police brutality that is murdering hundreds of Black Americans," Pelosi said. "The executive order lacks meaningful, mandatory accountability measures to end misconduct."

Pelosi said lawmakers are working to advance the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which includes measures to curb police brutality, end racial profiling and the court-created doctrine of qualified immunity for police officers.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order to enhance police training in the United States and to establish a National Police Register to address issues concerning use-of-force.

Trump said he is willing to work with Congress to adopt additional police reform measures.

On Monday, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass said the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will be approved by the US House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and then will be passed by the entire House of Representatives next week.

The bill would mandate the reforms Trump included in his executive order as well as ban all police use of chokeholds, mandate the use of body cameras, restrict the use of lethal force and set up independent structures to investigate allegations of police brutality.