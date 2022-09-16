Pelosi Says Ukraine War Must Be Won

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The conflict in Ukraine must be won, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the G7 Speakers' Summit on Friday.

To this end, the West should continue "security support, humanitarian economic assistance and sanctions, sanctions, sanctions," she told a press conference.

"This war must be won," Pelosi stressed.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Biden administration authorized another $600 million in military assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total US aid to $15.8 billion since President Joe Biden took office. The new package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), precision-guided artillery rounds, and anti-drone systems, among other equipment.