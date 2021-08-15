UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Says US Concerned About Taliban's Brutal Treatment Of Women, Girls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 10:10 PM

Pelosi Says US Concerned About Taliban's Brutal Treatment of Women, Girls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The US is concerned about the reports of the Taliban's (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) brutal treatment of the Afghan population, especially women and children, and urges the international community to protect their rights, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.

"We are concerned about reports regarding the Taliban's brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls. The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban," she said.

Pelosi also warned the Taliban that "the world is watching its actions."

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who eventually stepped down and left the country. In the past weeks, the situation in Afghanistan drastically deteriorated as the movement overran major cities and provinces.

