Pelosi Says US House 'Still On Path' To Pass US-Canada-Mexico Trade Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:08 PM

Pelosi Says US House 'Still on Path' to Pass US-Canada-Mexico Trade Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) is on a path to getting through the House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are moving with the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, making progress every day, I'm optimistic that we are still on a path to yes and that we will come to conclusion soon on that," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine is not affecting work on approving the USCMA trade deal. The speaker added that the timeframe of passing the trade deal has to do with coming to terms with lawmakers on the agreement.

Trump and the Republican leadership said they believe Pelosi is less likely to bring the USMCA trade deal for a vote amid the impeachment inquiry proceedings.

The USMCA trade agreement, which will replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), has already been ratified by the Mexican Senate. The United States and Canada have yet to ratify the agreement.

The USMCA covers auto and agricultural tariffs, intellectual property rights, labor standards and environmental protections, among other issues. The agreement must be ratified by the legislatures of each of the three signatory countries in order to take effect.

