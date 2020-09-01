UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Says US House To Seek Rehearing Court Decision In McGahn Case - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:30 AM

Pelosi Says US House to Seek Rehearing Court Decision in McGahn Case - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Monday that the House of Representatives will seek an immediate rehearing on a Federal appeals court decision that delivered a blow to Democrats in a case to enforce a subpoena to former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Earlier on Monday, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the House of Representatives has no legal ability to enforce subpoenas because there is no US law allowing it.

"The House will immediately pursue an en banc rehearing of this decision," Pelosi said in the statement.

Last summer, the House of Representatives passed a resolution that authorized the Judiciary Committee to launch court proceedings against McGahn over his decision to disobey a congressional subpoena to testify.

Related Topics

Resolution White House Nancy Columbia Democrats Court

Recent Stories

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

36 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

51 minutes ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

2 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

1 hour ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

2 hours ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.