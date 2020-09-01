Pelosi Says US House to Seek Rehearing Court Decision in McGahn Case - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Monday that the House of Representatives will seek an immediate rehearing on a Federal appeals court decision that delivered a blow to Democrats in a case to enforce a subpoena to former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Earlier on Monday, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the House of Representatives has no legal ability to enforce subpoenas because there is no US law allowing it.

"The House will immediately pursue an en banc rehearing of this decision," Pelosi said in the statement.

Last summer, the House of Representatives passed a resolution that authorized the Judiciary Committee to launch court proceedings against McGahn over his decision to disobey a congressional subpoena to testify.