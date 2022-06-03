UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Says US House To Vote On Gun Control Legislation Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Pelosi Says US House to Vote on Gun Control Legislation Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The US House of Representatives will vote on gun control legislation next week following a series of high-profile mass shootings in the United States, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"Today, Chairman (Jerry) Nadler and the Judiciary Committee are holding a markup of the bold Protecting Our Children Act.  This package, which we will vote on next week, will make an enormous difference in our fight against gun violence," Pelosi said in a press release.

The legislation includes measures such as raising the legal age to obtain a centerfire rifle or shotgun to 21 years, requiring all firearms be traceable, mandating safe storage of firearms and closing the so-called "bump stock loophole."

The US House will also vote next week on a bill to implement a nationwide extreme risk law to try and prevent firearms from being obtained by those who purportedly pose a threat to themselves or others, Pelosi said.

Consideration of the gun control measures comes following several recent mass shootings in the United States, including shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York that resulted in ten people being killed, and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Thursday evening on the recent shootings and his belief in the need for Congress to act by passing so-called "commonsense" gun control measures.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

