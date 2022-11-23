Pelosi Says US House Will Hold 'Busy and Ambitious' Session Upon Returning From Holiday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The US House of Representatives will hold a "busy and ambitious" session after lawmakers return from the Thanksgiving holiday break, outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"When we return to Washington, the House will embark on a busy and ambitious legislative session. Let us savor and draw strength from this time at home with our loved ones as we prepare to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. And let us be unified as a Caucus, as we prepare for the future," Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pelosi expressed her gratitude to her husband Paul, who was recently the victim of a reported attack in his San Francisco home, the people of San Francisco and her Democratic Party colleagues.

Last week, Pelosi announced that she will not seek reelection to party leadership in the new Congress next year after Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

Pelosi said it is time for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus.

The Congress is currently operating in a so-called "lame duck" session, which occurs between elections and the new class of lawmakers taking office. Democrats retain control of both chambers through the lame duck session, during which the Defense Department seeks a defense spending bill passed and a government funding deadline looms.