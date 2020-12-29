UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Says US House Will Hold Second Vote For $2,000 Relief Checks If First Vote Fails

Tue 29th December 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said if the chamber fails to get a two-third majority to pass COVID-19 relief legislation that provides a $2,000 for each American, a second vote will be held to approve the bill via a simple majority.

"We will pass this bill today, either under suspension or under a rule where it just requires a majority vote," Pelosi said during remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Pelosi said she hopes Democrats will be able to get strong bipartisan support for the new COVID-19 relief bill.

The United States since late January has reported more than 19.2 coronavirus cases and more than 334,000 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

