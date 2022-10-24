Pelosi Says US Not Giving Blank Check to Ukraine

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on Monday against criticism about the volume of US financial support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on Monday against criticism about the volume of US financial support for Ukraine.

"We're not giving a blank check to Ukraine. We've never given a blank check to Ukraine," Pelosi said at a press conference during her visit to Croatia.

"This has been a relationship of great integrity for democracy and freedom throughout the world."

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the US has authorized approximately $17.6 billion in security assistance to Kiev.

Pelosi is participating in the inaugural parliamentary summit of Ukraine's International Crimea Platform, held in Zagreb, Croatia, during which she will be attending bilateral meetings with Croatian and Ukrainian officials.