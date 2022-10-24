UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Says US Not Giving Blank Check To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Pelosi Says US Not Giving Blank Check to Ukraine

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on Monday against criticism about the volume of US financial support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on Monday against criticism about the volume of US financial support for Ukraine.

"We're not giving a blank check to Ukraine. We've never given a blank check to Ukraine," Pelosi said at a press conference during her visit to Croatia.

"This has been a relationship of great integrity for democracy and freedom throughout the world."

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the US has authorized approximately $17.6 billion in security assistance to Kiev.

Pelosi is participating in the inaugural parliamentary summit of Ukraine's International Crimea Platform, held in Zagreb, Croatia, during which she will be attending bilateral meetings with Croatian and Ukrainian officials.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Democracy Visit Zagreb Nancy Kiev Croatia February Billion

Recent Stories

UNICEF Urges Urgent Action Amid Risk of Cholera in ..

UNICEF Urges Urgent Action Amid Risk of Cholera in Syria Spreading to Other Stat ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kiev to Stop Action ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kiev to Stop Actions That May Lead to Nuclear Cat ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow Slams US for Not Issuing Visas to Russian D ..

Moscow Slams US for Not Issuing Visas to Russian Delegation to IAEA Conference

1 minute ago
 Ramnath Mishra of Hanuman Mandir Soldier Bazar mee ..

Ramnath Mishra of Hanuman Mandir Soldier Bazar meets Governor Sindh

1 minute ago
 New Iraqi President Pledges to Strengthen Relation ..

New Iraqi President Pledges to Strengthen Relations With Russia

22 minutes ago
 Khurram, Murad agree to restore KNS Grid station

Khurram, Murad agree to restore KNS Grid station

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.