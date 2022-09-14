UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Says Working With White House, Unions To Avoid US Railway Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 10:16 PM

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that she is working with the Biden administration and unions to prevent a nationwide railway freight strike, which she attributes to disagreements over the lack of sick leave for workers

"Yes, I have been engaged in conversation with the White House and with the unions involved in this. We're all hoping that negotiations will continue so there is no rail strike," Pelosi said during a press conference. "The main area of disagreement is that there's no sick leave for the workers."

Starting on Monday, US freight railroads stopped accepting a number of hazardous materials for shipment to ensure that cargo is not left unattended in the event of a work stoppage.

President Joe Biden during a trip to Boston on Monday called on unions and rail companies to avert the looming strike.

The White House is working with other modes of transportation such as the trucking industry and air carriers to plan for mitigation efforts in the event of a strike. US Labor Secretary Martin Walk hosted on Wednesday representatives of unions and railway companies as part of the Biden administration's effort to avoid a strike.

