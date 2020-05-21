UrduPoint.com
Pelosi, Schumer Want US Flags Lowered To Half Staff When COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 100,000

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Pelosi, Schumer Want US Flags Lowered to Half Staff When COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 100,000

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) President Donald Trump should order US flags lowered to half staff over the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend to coincide as deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reach the 100,000 mark, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to Trump released on Thursday.

"We are writing to request that you order flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings in our country on the sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths.

It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter noted that COVID-19-related deaths in the United States had increased to 94,000 and the toll would most likely reach the 100,000 mark during the upcoming three-day holiday weekend that honors deaths of US service members in past wars.

As of Thursday morning, Johns Hopkins University reported 93,421 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States from more than 1.5 million confirmed infections.

