Pelosi Seeks Democrats Support to Re-Elect Her Despite Reduced Majority in US House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday wrote to her Democratic colleagues seeking their support to be re-elected to her post after their party maintained control of the lower chamber of Congress after the November 3 election albeit with a reduced majority.

"I am writing to request your support to be re-elected as Speaker," Pelosi said in the letter that was published by US media.

As of Friday, the Democrats had regained 210 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives versus the 194 taken by Republicans. In the 2018 mid-term election, the Democrats gained a total of 235 seats versus the 199 taken by Republicans, with the balance won by independents.

"We did not win every battle in the House, but we did win the war," Pelosi told a news conference, referring to the outcome of the November 3 election.

Earlier on Friday, Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden as US president-elect after the Democrat appeared well on his way to win the White House.

President Donald Trump has refused to concede to Biden, alleging that the election suffered massive fraud jointly perpetrated by Democrats and state election officials, and that he would fight the outcome all the way to the country's highest Supreme Court.