Pelosi tasks general with security review after US Capitol riot

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that a retired general who coordinated the Hurricane Katrina response will oversee an immediate security review following last week's deadly riot at the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

"We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny in light of what happened, and the fact that the inauguration is coming," the top Democrat told reporters, referring to the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the 46th president next Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol.

"To that end, I have asked retired lieutenant general Russel Honore to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure, interagency processes, and command and control," Pelosi said, adding that Honore is "a respected leader with experience dealing with crises."