UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Tasks General With Security Review After US Capitol Riot

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:56 PM

Pelosi tasks general with security review after US Capitol riot

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that a retired general who coordinated the Hurricane Katrina response will oversee an immediate security review following last week's deadly riot at the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that a retired general who coordinated the Hurricane Katrina response will oversee an immediate security review following last week's deadly riot at the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

"We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny in light of what happened, and the fact that the inauguration is coming," the top Democrat told reporters, referring to the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the 46th president next Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol.

"To that end, I have asked retired lieutenant general Russel Honore to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure, interagency processes, and command and control," Pelosi said, adding that Honore is "a respected leader with experience dealing with crises."

Related Topics

Nancy Lead Top

Recent Stories

Skyscrapers, metro trains, astronauts inspire tale ..

12 minutes ago

Mexico accuses DEA of fabricating ex-defence chief ..

28 seconds ago

WHO committee against vaccination proof for foreig ..

31 seconds ago

US sanctions Cuba's interior minister for rights a ..

33 seconds ago

US Shifts Israel From European Command to Central ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Parliament Approves Law on Emergency Use ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.