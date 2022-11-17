Pelosi to Deliver Remarks on Future Plans at 12:10 p.m. ET - Deputy Chief of Staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver remarks to colleagues on her future plans at around 12:10 p.m. ET (17:10 GMT), Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver remarks to colleagues on her future plans at around 12:10 p.m. ET (17:10 GMT), Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said on Thursday.

"(Pelosi) will open the House today at noon. During one minute speeches, Speaker Pelosi will deliver remarks to her colleagues from the House floor at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET," Hammill said via Twitter.

On Wednesday, Hammill announced Pelosi's intent to address her future plans the following day. US media reported that Pelosi plans to cede her leadership role to a younger Democratic Party member, in response to which Hammill called reporters who claim to know her decision "liars."

Democrats are slated to lose their majority in the House as the midterm election results are finalized, with current Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy poised to become Speaker during the new Congress.