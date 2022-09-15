Pelosi to Give Keynote Address on Ukraine Conflict at G7 Summit in Berlin - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will represent the United States at the Group of Seven (G7) Speakers' Summit in Berlin, where she will deliver a keynote address on the conflict in Ukraine, the speaker's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi is attending the G7 Speakers' Summit in Berlin, Germany, which begins Thursday, September 15th. This year's Summit is focused on Russia's illegal, unjustified war against Ukraine and the role of civic education to bolster Democracy worldwide," the statement said. "This year, Speaker Pelosi has been invited to deliver a keynote address during Session I: Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine."

Pelosi's speech will focus on the urgency and importance of the G7's unity in supporting Ukraine, the statement said.

Pelosi will also provide an update on the support provided by the Biden administration and US Congress, the statement also said.

"It is my privilege to join my G7 colleagues in Germany to discuss our ongoing and unified response to Russia's unlawful, unjustified war against Ukraine," Pelosi said in the statement. "At this year's G7 Speakers' Summit, we will reaffirm that our shared and unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people will endure until their victory is won."

German Bundestag President Barbel Bas is hosting the meeting in Berlin. The organizers will welcome Ukrainian Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk as a special guest, the statement said.

In late February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine to ensure the safety and security of the autonomous Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, who requested help from Moscow amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces at the direction of the government in Kiev.