Pelosi To Lead Bipartisan Delegation To US-Mexico Border, Northern Triangle Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:23 PM

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a bipartisan delegation of members of Congress to Central America's Northern Triangle countries and the US-Mexico border amid the ongoing flow of migrants from those countries into the United States, Pelosi's office said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a bipartisan delegation of members of Congress to Central America's Northern Triangle countries and the US-Mexico border amid the ongoing flow of migrants from those countries into the United States, Pelosi's office said on Thursday.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation to Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and McAllen, Texas," Pelosi's office said in a news release.

The delegation looks forward to strengthening the United States' partnership with the Northern Triangle countries to enhance security, create economic opportunities, combat corruption and advance human rights so people can thrive in their communities, the release said.

Following their visit to Central America, the delegation will travel to the US border town of McAllen, where lawmakers will inspect the conditions at migrant detention centers.

"Many members of the delegation have made several visits to the border, where they have been heartbroken by the horrific situation," the release said.

Democratic lawmakers will make regular trips to the US-Mexico border to demand improvements at the detention centers, according to the release.

A total of 13 lawmakers will participate in the visit for which no specific date has been selected yet.

US lawmakers have made frequent visits to the border with Mexico in recent months to meet with migrants waiting in that country under the so-called MPP policy and to inspect US immigration facilities amid reports of poor holding conditions by Federal agencies.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall to stem the tide of illegal immigration in the United States.

