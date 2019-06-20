Pelosi Urges Trump to Work With Allies in Confronting Iran

(@imziishan)

The United States needs allied and partner nations on board amid a growing military standoff between Washington and Tehran, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States needs allied and partner nations on board amid a growing military standoff between Washington and Tehran , US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned on Thursday.

"We cannot throw our weight around; we have to do this together," Pelosi told reporters. "This is a dangerous neighborhood and miscalculation on either side could provoke something that would be very bad in terms or the security and our interests."

Pelosi spoke minutes before attending a closed-door briefing for senior members of Congress by US intelligence officials following an Iranian announcement that it had shot down an US surveillance drone.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter: "Iran made a very big mistake!"

The incident followed attacks on at least six oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region that the United States blamed on Iran.

Prior to the attacks, Trump deployed a US aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and more than 2,000 troops to the region in response to intelligence reports that Iran was planning attacks on oil shipments through the strategic waterway.