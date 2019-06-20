UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pelosi Urges Trump To Work With Allies In Confronting Iran

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:01 PM

Pelosi Urges Trump to Work With Allies in Confronting Iran

The United States needs allied and partner nations on board amid a growing military standoff between Washington and Tehran, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States needs allied and partner nations on board amid a growing military standoff between Washington and Tehran, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned on Thursday.

"We cannot throw our weight around; we have to do this together," Pelosi told reporters. "This is a dangerous neighborhood and miscalculation on either side could provoke something that would be very bad in terms or the security and our interests."

Pelosi spoke minutes before attending a closed-door briefing for senior members of Congress by US intelligence officials following an Iranian announcement that it had shot down an US surveillance drone.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter: "Iran made a very big mistake!"

The incident followed attacks on at least six oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region that the United States blamed on Iran.

Prior to the attacks, Trump deployed a US aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and more than 2,000 troops to the region in response to intelligence reports that Iran was planning attacks on oil shipments through the strategic waterway.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Twitter Oil Trump Nancy Tehran United States Congress Weight

Recent Stories

Journalist delegation meets with DG PFA

5 minutes ago

Child drown in Akram wah in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

Mirpur Divisional Commissioner orders probe into t ..

5 minutes ago

No threat from APC; forward blocs can emerge in PP ..

5 minutes ago

Trump to Keep Moscow at Distance in 2020 Race to N ..

11 minutes ago

US Considers Different Sanctions on Turkey Over Pu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.