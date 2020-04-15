Pelosi Warns Trump of Swift Challenge to 'Senseless' US Order to Stop Funding WHO

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of illegally cutting off funding to the UN World Health Organization (WHO) and warned the president to expect a quick challenge to his action

"The President's halting of funding to the WHO as it leads the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic is senseless," Pelosi said in a statement. "This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged."