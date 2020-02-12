Pelosi Welcomes Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in Democratic Presidential Primary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi embraced the entrance of billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg in the US presidential race as a fortuitous development for the Democratic Party during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"As far as Michael Bloomberg is concerned, I think his involvement this campaign will be a positive one," Pelosi said on Tuesday evening in response to a reporter's question. Schumer did not offer an opinion.

Pelosi's comment appeared somewhat out of context, coming after she and Schumer called for campaign finance reform to end what Pelosi called "the use of dark special interest money" in US politics.

Bloomberg, a late entrant in the Democratic presidential Primary who was not on the ballot in the first two states to vote - Iowa and New Hampshire - is self-funding his campaign.

Thus far, Bloomberg has reportedly spent more than $300 million on television, radio and digital campaign advertisements, prompting critics to charge that he is buying the Democratic presidential nomination and possibly buying the presidency.