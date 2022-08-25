(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her trip to Taiwan to undermine Washington's delicate One China policy, which the US has pursued since the presidency of Richard Nixon, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"It (Pelosi's trip) challenges a very delicate policy that the US has followed towards Taiwan since President (Richard) Nixon was in office back in the 70s," Black said.

The former Virginia lawmaker said he found it "shameful" because Pelosi's trip was also meant to offend the people of China.

"It was not well received by the people of the United States," Black said. "So I hope that that type of thing will be a thing of the past and we can draw back from all of these needless provocations against the Chinese people."

Then-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Nixon put together the framework for the relationship between China and the United States.

"Over the next few years after China and the United States started working together, the United States recognized that there was one China and that the government was in Beijing. And we worked through the United Nations at the time," Black said.

Black recalled that the government of Chiang Kai-shek had been named as one of the members of the UN Security Council, and the UNSC seat was transferred from Taiwan to Beijing.

"So we were recognizing that Beijing was a legitimate government of all of China. But at the same time, it was very delicate because Taiwan had very strong support by many conservatives in the United States. So, President Nixon had to balance those concerns that people didn't want Taiwan to be invaded or something," he said. "There was kind of an understanding that developed that someday China would exert full sovereignty over Taiwan. But it wasn't urgent.... China was very patient, and as long as they had that general understanding.

"

Black said he agreed with Kissinger that one should be careful with measures that could be seen as attempts to change the basic structure.

"The US started back some several years ago, running naval ships frequently through the Straits of Taiwan. And you know, I don't think China would have a problem with a naval vessel going through there from time to time. But when we started doing it very publicly as part of military maneuvers and things, it naturally bothers China," he said.

Pelosi earlier in August became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi is coming to the end of her time as speaker. We have elections coming up in November. That will almost certainly shift control of the House of Representatives to the Republicans. My guess is that there will be a major shift of power to the Republicans," Black said. "I suspect that her visit was prompted by personal motives. I don't know that for a fact. But I think she looks and she realizes she is going to leave office. And so you noticed she also went to Kiev, she met with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. And so she seems to be trying to do whatever she can to provoke tensions both with Russia and China."

Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.