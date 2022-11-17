(@FahadShabbir)

Reporters claiming to know what decision US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make regarding the future of her leadership role are "liars," Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Reporters claiming to know what decision US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make regarding the future of her leadership role are "liars," Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said on Thursday.

Pelosi is expected to deliver a speech later in the day clarifying whether she will try to remain the chamber's Democratic leader or cede the role to a younger party member.

"I hate to break it to my favorite reporter but the Speaker took two versions of her speech home last night as has been reported. Anybody who tells you they know what she will do is a liar," Hammill said via Twitter.

Hammill's statement came in response to a report from Puck news claiming that Pelosi will pass the torch to colleague Hakeem Jeffries but stay in a mentoring position. Jeffries is a favorite to replace Pelosi, holding support from the 58-member Congressional Black Caucus, US media reported earlier this month.

In 2018, Pelosi struck an informal deal with House Democrats to limit her time as Speaker to just four more years. In September, US media reported that President Joe Biden is delaying the nomination of an ambassador to Italy in anticipation of offering the position to Pelosi if she chooses to step down.