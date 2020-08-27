UrduPoint.com
Pence Accepts Nomination At RNC To Run As US Vice President In Reelection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence accepted the nomination to run as President Donald Trump's running mate on the third night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

"I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as vice president of the United States," Pence said on Wednesday night.

Pence delivered his keynote remarks from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where the American national anthem was inspired during the War of 1812. Trump is scheduled to make his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday on the south lawn of the White House.

