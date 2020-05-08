Pence Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:42 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), CNBC reported on Friday citing a senior US administration official.
The report said a spokesperson for Pence did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
On Thursday, media reported that a US service member who works as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets tested positive for COVID-19.
Later on Thursday, the White House said in a statement that both Trump and Pence have tested negative for COVID-19.
The United States has about 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 75,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Friday morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.