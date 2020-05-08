Pence Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), CNBC reported on Friday citing a senior US administration official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), CNBC reported on Friday citing a senior US administration official.

The report said a spokesperson for Pence did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

On Thursday, media reported that a US service member who works as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets tested positive for COVID-19.

Later on Thursday, the White House said in a statement that both Trump and Pence have tested negative for COVID-19.

The United States has about 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 75,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Friday morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.