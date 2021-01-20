US Vice President Mike Pence arrived to the US Capitol building on Wednesday to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence arrived to the US Capitol building on Wednesday to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

Biden is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at around noon local time (17:00 GMT).

President Donald Trump left Washington earlier in the day, becoming the first head of state to skip his successor's inauguration since 1879, when Andrew Johnson did not attend ceremony for Ulysses S. Grant