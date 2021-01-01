UrduPoint.com
Pence Asks Court To Reject Republican Bid To Ensure He Determines Elector Slates - Filing

Fri 01st January 2021

Pence Asks Court to Reject Republican Bid to Ensure He Determines Elector Slates - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence is asking a Federal court to dismiss a Republican-led lawsuit against him that seeks to ensure he will determine which Electoral College slates to count when Congress convenes on January 6, a court document revealed.

On Monday, US Congressman Louie Gohmert and 11 electors from Arizona - all Republicans - filed a suit arguing Pence has the authority under the 12th Amendment to determine which of the so called "dueling" elector slates from contested US states will be taken into account by Congress.

"The relief requested by plaintiffs does not properly lie against the Vice President, and plaintiffs' suit can be resolved on a number of threshold issues," the court document said on Thursday.

"For the foregoing reasons, the Court should deny plaintiffs' request for expedited declaratory judgment and emergency injunctive relief against the Vice President," the document said.

