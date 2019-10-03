(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Thursday that the US public should know whether former Vice President Joe Biden during his tenure used his position to benefit his family.

"The American people have a right to know if the vice president of the United States, or his family, profited from his position," Pence said, calling for an end to the "endless investigations" into President Donald Trump.

Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry over accusations that he sought help from a foreign country to knock down former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination to oppose Trump's bid for a second term in the 2020 election.

During a July telephone call, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cooperate in a probe into the business dealings of Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, with an Ukrainian gas company. In 2016, the ex-US vice president publicly admitted to having threatened Ukrainian authorities with pulling $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor in charge of the case against his son.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democratic lawmakers of engaging in another "witch hunt" as they move forward on an impeachment inquiry on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Trump also called on China to investigate any corrupt business dealings by Biden and his son.