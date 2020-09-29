UrduPoint.com
Pence Calls For Respectful Senate Hearing On Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination



US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday urged the Democratic minority in the Senate to give "a respectful hearing" to Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite their opposition to the timing of her nomination

"We believe the Senate has an opportunity... for a fair and respectful consideration. We urge our Democrat colleagues in the Senate to take the opportunity to meet Judge Barrett as the hearing goes forward, to provide the kind of respectful hearing that the American people expect," Pence said at the beginning of the first meeting between Barrett and senators.

"We believe the Senate has an opportunity... for a fair and respectful consideration. We urge our Democrat colleagues in the Senate to take the opportunity to meet Judge Barrett as the hearing goes forward, to provide the kind of respectful hearing that the American people expect," Pence said at the beginning of the first meeting between Barrett and senators.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump nominated Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. After the announcement, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a statement urging the Senate not to approve the nomination before the November 3 presidential election.

Pence reiterated that the White House looks forward to a speedy vote.

"We look forward to a vote in the Senate in the near future and to fill the seat of the Supreme Court in the United States, because the American people deserve the justice like judge Amy Vivian Coney Barrett, the American people deserve nine justices in the Supreme Court in the United States," Pence said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this month that a vote on Barrett's nomination would take place regardless of criticism by the Democrats. The Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

