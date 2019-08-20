UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence Calls On China To Respect Hong Kong's Laws Of Risk Undermining Potential Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pence Calls on China to Respect Hong Kong's Laws of Risk Undermining Potential Trade Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence in his speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Monday called on China to respect Hong Kong's laws and warned that actions to the contrary may hamper reaching a potential trade deal with the United States.

"But for the United States to make a deal with China, Beijing needs to honor its commitments, beginning with the commitment China made in 1984 to respect the integrity of Hong Kong's laws through the Sino-British Joint Declaration," Pence said.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland.

Although the local parliament announced that it had suspended the bill, crowds have continued to protest, demanding that the measure be withdrawn completely. At first, the rallies were peaceful but they subsequently led to violent clashes between the demonstrators and the police.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing a tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs and have yet to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.

Related Topics

Protest Police China Parliament Trump Beijing Hong Kong Detroit United States May June 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Rahbar Committee tasked to prepare 'Charter of Dem ..

38 minutes ago

Extention in Gen Bajwa's service need of hour: Sha ..

38 minutes ago

IWT instrument of peace not only between Pakistan- ..

38 minutes ago

UN Chief Concerned by Airstrike on Turkish Convoy ..

38 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 19 Aug 2019

38 minutes ago

Paper & Board rates in Pakistan 19 Aug 2019

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.