WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence in his speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Monday called on China to respect Hong Kong's laws and warned that actions to the contrary may hamper reaching a potential trade deal with the United States.

"But for the United States to make a deal with China, Beijing needs to honor its commitments, beginning with the commitment China made in 1984 to respect the integrity of Hong Kong's laws through the Sino-British Joint Declaration," Pence said.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland.

Although the local parliament announced that it had suspended the bill, crowds have continued to protest, demanding that the measure be withdrawn completely. At first, the rallies were peaceful but they subsequently led to violent clashes between the demonstrators and the police.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing a tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs and have yet to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.